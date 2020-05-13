Military Flyover in tri-state hospitals to salute frontline workers

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDVM) – West Virginia Air National Guard in Martinsburg conducted a flyover across hospitals in tri-state area to thank the frontline medical workers who combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft took off around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday from the 167th airlift wing base in Martinsburg and was scheduled to fly over more than five hospital locations in Western Maryland, Eastern Panhandle in West Virginia and Shenandoah Valley in Northern Virginia.

According to the 167th airlift wing of Air National Guard, this flyover is part of a nation-wide salute to the frontline workers and improve the morale during the Coronavirus pandemic. This flyover was part of the training course of the Air National Guard and there was no additional cost to the taxpayer.

Residents were asked to maintain social distancing rules while observe the flyover.

The following locations were scheduled for flyover:

Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, W.Va., Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, Md., War Memorial Hospital, Berkeley Springs, W.Va., Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, Md., Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, W.Va., Grant Memorial Hospital, Petersburg, W.Va., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney, W.Va., Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va., Jefferson Medical Center, Ranson, W.Va., and the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center.