Milan Puskar Foundation gives $1 million to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Milan Puskar Foundation announced a donation of more than $1 million to the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital expansion.

The money will go directly towards the $60 million fundraising goal, also known as, ‘Grow Children’s Campaign,’ to build a new children’s hospital that hopes to provide more in-depth and comprehensive healthcare services for children and families within a dedicated facility.

According to the Grow WVU Medicine Children’s website, the hospital serves 140,996 patients, hosts 184,613 clinic and hospital visits, 61,548 emergency room visits and completes 8,929 surgeries.

The nine-story hospital is currently under construction next to the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, which houses the existing services on its sixth floor. The building is set to be completed by 2021 and will include features like:

A dedicated emergency department.

Operating rooms, cardiac catheterization, interventional radiology and endoscopy facilities.

A 34-bed Pediatric Acute Care Unit, including six beds available for hematology/oncology.

A 31-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, including six beds available for epilepsy monitoring.

A 54-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

A 30-bed Birthing Center.

A medical office building.

Cancer Institute, Heart and Vascular Institute, and Maternal-Fetal Medicine clinics.

The facility will also include specialized dental and eye procedure rooms and a family resource center.

Milan Puskar

Milan “Mike” Puskar, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, contributed more than $22 million to benefit West Virginia University prior to his passing in 2011. Puskar believed in giving back to the community to, in turn, better the lives of others around him. He made contributions to academics, healthcare, research and athletics in the Morgantown community, and throughout West Virginia.

Kyle Pratt, Puskar’s grandson and President of the Foundation explained that they are proud to support the cause because it correlates with what Puskar believed in most, improving the quality of life in West Virginia.

“The Milan Puskar Foundation is thrilled to continue a relationship built over decades, and we are proud to extend this partnership while honoring my grandfather’s desire to improve the quality of life in the state of West Virginia,” said Pratt. “This gift will bring patient- and family-centered care one step closer to reality, an effort that will make a tangible difference in the lives of children throughout the region. It is my hope that others will join us to ensure this investment improves the health outcomes of children everywhere.”

To give thanks of the Puskar Foundation’s gift, the fourth floor of the new facility will be named in Puskar’s memory. The floor will be used as a diagnostic hub that is said to serve virtually every patient with services such as laboratory, CT, MRI, ultrasound. radiology, fluoroscopy and other diagnostic resources.

“We are incredibly grateful for this donation from the Milan Puskar Foundation,” said Amy L. Bush-Marone, Chief Operating Officer at WVU Medicine Children’s. “Milan Puskar championed the health and well-being of young people with charitable donations made throughout his lifetime. I know he would be proud to support a new children’s hospital that will benefit thousands of children statewide, and we’re excited to make that dream a reality with his Foundation’s help.”

The contribution to WVU Medicine Children’s is one of the first gifts awarded by the Puskar Foundation since its formation. The gift was made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University.

Those who are interested in supporting the expansion of WVU Medicine Children’s can call (304) 598-4346 or click here.