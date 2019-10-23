Mikaela continues to beat the odds

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Most high school students are excited for prom or Friday night football lights. However, one local student has a different goal in mind.

18-year old Mikaela Morris was diagnosed at birth with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congentia, meaning she has multiple joints that are stiff or fixed in a straight or bent position. Mikaela and her mother Sherry are determined to beat the odds and believe she can do anything she sets her mind to.

“I’m really excited, I’ve been wanting to drive for forever, it wasn’t always something I thought I could do,” said Mikaela. Call me disabled, I don’t really care like I am, not like I’m hiding it.”

Mikaela was told she would most likely never stand, walk or live a normal life. But, she is. Through several surgeries, casts and splinting, Mikaela is now days away from finishing driving lessons, truly a dream come true.

“I think things could be harder than they are,” said Mikaela. “Just seeing other people with more struggles, I realize things could be more difficult.”

Even though it seems Mikaela has been dealt a difficult hand in life, she says she can’t imagine her life any other way, and is excited for a bright future.

“I know that God made me like this for a reason so I always think that, even though it’s hard, it’s worth it to some extent,” said Mikaela. “I get to show others that no matter what you’re going through you can always figure out a way to do things and be positive.”

Mikaela plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in graphic design at Liberty University.