Mental health testing pushes back pre-trial for Orellano

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Gerrardstown woman accused of killing one of her daughters and severely wounding the other had her pre-trial date moved so mental health testing could be performed.

46-year-old Julie Orellano allegedly stabbed her 8-year-old daughter 32 times and shot her 11-year-old in the leg back in September of 2018.

Orellano’s pretrial was scheduled for early August but now has now been moved to late January for professionals to assess her mental health status. At the time of Orellano’s arrest, she admitted to police that she intended to take her own life after killing her daughters in a blood-stained six-page long letter.