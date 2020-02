CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) -- A youth soccer club in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving back to the community.

"We gathered up our entire club, and said, 'let's get together a hundred hygiene kits for the homeless,' they'll be distributed to Jefferson and Berkeley County," said Julie Study of EPIC. "Then at the same time, we usually do something with animals and pets too."