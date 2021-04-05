‘Mega drive-thru’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Eastern Panhandle starts next week at Charles Town Races

More details about the clinic, including details on the registration process, will be released later this week

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia University Medicine and local health departments announced Monday that community COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Eastern Panhandle will be replaced by a twice-weekly “mega drive-thru” clinic. The clinic will be based in an unused parking garage at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

Those who are scheduled to receive a second dose after April 9 will be contacted to arrange an appointment at the new location, officials say.

Starting April 13, residents 16 and over can preregister to get a Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the West Parking Garage.

“We will have 5,000 doses of vaccine per clinic and plan to hold two clinics per week over the next four to six weeks to vaccinate as many community residents as possible,” Samantha Richards, WVU Medicine East vice president patient care services and chief nursing officer said.

According to Berkeley County Health Department administrator Bill Kearns, the mega clinic is expected to accommodate up to 400 people an hour and administer 10,000 doses a week.

Appointments are required to attend. More details about the clinic, including details on the registration process, will be released later this week, health officials say.