Meet the new CEO of WV Regional Technology Park

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Matthew Ballard is the new Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the West Virginia Regional Technology Park.

The park opened in 1949 as the Union Carbide Corporation Technology Center and became Union Carbide’s largest research and development center. Currently, there are approximately 900 individuals working at the Park.

Previously, Ballard has held the position of President/Chief Executive Officer of Charleston Area Alliance/Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce since 2006.

Ballard was also the Executive Director of Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority. The Higher Education Policy Commission approved the appointment.

“As the Tech Park continues to grow, Matt Ballard brings the right expertise and leadership needed to advance the Park. He is a strong communicator, team oriented and customer focused with a proven record of strategic planning and execution. West Virginia Regional Technology Park chairman David Hendrickson

The Charleston Area Alliance the appointment of Steven Rubin as interim president and CEO following the departure of Ballard.

