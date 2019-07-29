McManus named Shepherdstown Elementary principal

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. – Shepherdstown Elementary School has a new principal to begin the 2019-2020 school year.

The Jefferson County Board of Education named Nancy McManus as principal during their regular meeting on July 22, 2019.

McManus has been serving as the school’s interim principal since the start of summer and said she is excited to get started.

“Shepherdstown Elementary is part of an amazing community that values education,” she said.

McManus has more than 30 years of experience in education, and started her career as a teacher in Jefferson County’s North Jefferson Elementary School.

She was previously principal of Blue Ridge Elementary School and also worked as a principal at four different elementary schools in Loudon County, Virginia.

McManus said she is ready to come back to Jefferson County.

“I live in Shepherdstown, so I know the rich culture of the community very well,” she said. “I am very familiar with the school because my own children attended Shepherdstown Elementary many years ago, so my love for this school began when they were students at this school.”

McManus is poised to set new goals for learning, something she hopes families will get excited about.

“I will be introducing a monthly Poetry Masters program as well as an Academic Challenge program for students who can benefit from additional learning experiences,” she said. “These programs will be voluntary and hopefully, parents will see the benefits of them for their children.”

McManus also plans to implement a school-wide writing focus when the new school year begins August 19.