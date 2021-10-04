McCauley murder trial continues with jury to resume deliberations Tuesday

BERKELEY SPRINGS, . Va. (WDVM) — At the start of the second week of the Andy McCauley, Jr. murder trial in a Morgan County courtroom, it is now up to a jury to decide the fate of the defendant.

On this final day of trial, the prosecution rested and the defense called no witnesses. The prosecutor, Daniel M. James, was still entitled to present a defense rebuttal. Jurors must now consider all of last week’s testimony, including that of Riley Crossman’s mother, who testified it was unusual to not hear a “good morning mom” greeting from her 15-year-old daughter. She said it was even more unusual not to get regular texts from Riley and unheard of for her to be told Riley did not show up for school that day two and a half years ago.

“I was here when they found the body, so several of us in the clergy association got a vigil together that night. And there was a lot of anger. A lot of animosity,” said Joseph Giles, a pastor at the Berkeley Baptist Church who was outside the courthouse on Monday.

Neither prosecutors nor defense attorneys are talking to the media until after a verdict is returned. Pastor Giles says the entire community is very bitter about the murder. Regardless of the verdict, he says, everyone must come together.

“As the jury comes in and the verdict’s read, no matter what the situation is that there is an avocation for peace,” Giles said.

Crossman’s decomposed body was found along a roadside in neighboring Berkeley County. McCauley was the mother’s boyfriend at the time. Evidence presented against McCauley included a blood-stained pillowcase and sheets. The deceased was found in contractor trash bags, the same available at McCauley’s job site. Surveillance footage showed McCauley’s truck driving where Crossman’s body was found. Drywall compound found on Crossman’s body was the same found in McCauley’s truck.

Prosecutors say Crossman was killed between May 7 and 8 of 2019. McCauley’s defense has argued that McCauley had no motive for the murder and that the prosecution failed to prove a cause of death or produce a murder weapon.