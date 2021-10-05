McCauley, Jr. guilty on all counts in Riley Crossman murder trial

The murder trial of 15-year-old Riley Crossman continues in Morgan County, West Virginia as the state called to the stand what the court is deeming an expert in cell site analysis or cell phone data.

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — It took a Morgan County jury about four hours to decide that Andrew McCauley, Jr. should spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2019 murder of 15-year-old Riley Crossman of Berkeley Springs.

McCauley was the boyfriend of Riley’s mother. Crossman’s body was found on a roadside a week after she disappeared. Police found video surveillance of McCauley’s vehicle near the site of the body, contractor screws by the body from McCauley’s worksite, trash bags at the scene of the corpse from Crossman’s worksite and a drywall compound on the body from McCauley’s truck.

Morgan County prosecutor Daniel M. James said the work of the West Virginia State Police, F.B.I. and Morgan County’s Sheriff’s Department helped bring about the conviction.

The jury convened Monday at 1:30, and by 5 p.m., decided to resume deliberations Tuesday morning. Within minutes they advised the judge McCauley should be convicted for first-degree murder without mercy, death of a child by custodian abuse and concealment of a body.

By convicting without mercy, McCauley is ineligible for parole. Judge Debra McLaughlin will formally sentence McCauley on November 4.

Testimony from Crossman’s mother told of how it was unusual for Riley to leave for school without saying good morning, unusual for her not to text frequently on the morning of her disappearance but unsettling to learn Riley was not in school the morning following McCauley’s visit to her home.

Classmates of Riley were at the courthouse Tuesday morning for the sentencing. She was to have graduated high school this spring.