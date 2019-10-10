Mayor Goodwin reverts name back to Charleston Christmas Parade after controversy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin has announced that the city has decided to keep the name “Charleston Christmas Parade.” On Monday, October 7, 2019, the city announced they would be changing the name of the annual parade to “Winter Parade” in an effort to create an all-inclusive event for everyone to enjoy.

Mayor Goodwin, in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday, October 10, 2019, said, “After much consideration and conversation with religious leaders from all faiths and community members, we have decided to keep the name, “Charleston Christmas Parade.” We understand the history and tradition of the parade and we want to continue that for years to come.”

It was also announced that the parade would no longer be held on a Saturday morning, but a Thursday night to accommodate busy families and benefit local businesses.

Mayor Amy Goodwin posted a video on Facebook explaining the City’s reasoning behind these original changes.

“The City of Charleston is an inclusive community. We want everyone to participate in this parade,” said Goodwin.

This news created much controversy between those who agree and disagree with the name change.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael sent a statement defending the Christmas Parade and believes the name change is an insult to the Constitution by banning the Freedom of Religion for parade participants.

“We are calling on Mayor Goodwin and her liberal allies to end this madness and allow our citizens to freely and fully exercise their Freedom of Religion with a CHRISTMAS PARADE,” said Carmichael.

He is encouraging those who also disagree with the change to contact Goodwin and the City of Charleston in defending the original name.

The parade is set for Thursday, December 12, 2019, with pre-events starting at 5 p.m. and the parade kicking off at 7 p.m.

