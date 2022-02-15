Mask wearing will be up to parents and staff in Jefferson County schools

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Mask wearing in Jefferson County Schools may be a thing of the past. Starting on Monday, Feb. 21, students and staff will have the opportunity to either wear the mask or ditch the mask. The decision was made Monday, Feb. 14, during a board meeting.

Students and teachers will have the option to wear the mask inside schools. According to the new policy, students or staff will not be penalized if they remove the mask. The decision was based on changes from the West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Hans Fogle is the Public Informational Officer with Jefferson County Schools. He said the latest guidance gives Jefferson County Schools the flexibility to continue in-person learning while letting families choose to wear a mask.

“It was determined that JCS staff felt comfortable being able to keep children safe and limit those quarantined to the point that they would not be disruptive, while also giving people choices about whether they wanted to have masks in schools,” Fogle said.

Students and teachers will still have to wear their masks inside school buildings until this Friday, Feb. 18. Fogle also asks parents to continue to monitor their children while they are at home. He said if the child is sick, please keep them at home.