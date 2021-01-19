Maryland State Police conduct helicopter rescue in Morgan County, W.Va.

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police say they conducted a helicopter rescue for a man injured by a falling tree in Morgan County, Maryland on Monday afternoon.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 5 was dispatched from Cumberland Airport to Morgan County around 3 p.m. Monday to perform an ‘aerial hoist rescue.’

The victim was on steep terrain and had multiple sustained injuries, according to police.

The pilot maneuvered the helicopter 180 feet above emergency responders, and a trooper with medical equipment was lowered to the victim.

The trooper helped stabilize the patient and secured the patient to the rescue litter. The trooper and victim were then hoisted up to the helicopter.

Police say the helicopter then transported the victim to UPMC Western Maryland Medical Center for further treatment.