Maryland man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun charges in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Maryland man has admitted to several federal firearms and drug violations, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Steven Somers, 25 of Clinton, Md., pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm as Drug User” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.” Somers admitted to having marijuana in July 2019 in Monongalia County and admitted to illegally having a 5.7x28mm caliber pistol in June 2018 in Lewis County, according to a news release from Powell’s office.

Somers faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count and up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $500,000 for the drug count.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated Somers’ case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Somers’ plea hearing.