Maryland Heights Trail will close weekdays to remove diseased trees

Maryland Heights Trail will be open weekends only from Sept. 9 to Oct. 11

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Maryland Heights Trail in Harpers Ferry National Historic Park will be closed weekdays from September 9 to October 11 to remove diseased trees, the park said.

Visitors can still come out to the trail on weekends, but the small parking area near the trailhead will be closed every day until work is complete, the park said.

The park said the diseased trees have a potential to become hazardous. The ash trees were infected with emerald ash borer beetles, insects that kill ash trees within two to three years of infestation. The oak trees have either sudden oak death or gypsy moth caterpillars.

The park recommends trying the Loudoun Heights Trail and the Murphy-Chambers Farm Trail while Maryland Heights is closed.