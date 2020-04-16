Martinsburg’s police chief approaches retirement

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Martinsburg’s police chief, Maury Richards, is winding down his four and-a-half years in the largest city of West Virginia’s fastest growing county and his leadership will be missed.

Chief Richards came to Martinsburg from Chicago, where he retired from that big city’s police force.

And he is proud of the department he has assembled, with a commitment to community policing and a bold anti-drug initiative. He has shut down dozens of drug houses virtually eliminating repeat calls to the police at those very addresses. His attention to drug crime has won the chief praise from city council.

“They would pretty much shut down that house and hold the landlords accountable,” says Martinsburg city councilman Kevin Knowles.

Richards is leaving a legacy from his time as chief: a new $13 million, 32,000 square-foot headquarters which should be ready for his successor, who will be chosen by council. Richards was one of nearly 40 applicants for the job, and around city hall he has earned the respect of those who have come to know and work with him.

Dale Birmingham is a 40-year employee of the city finance office and says that police officers who work with Richards “just think the world of him. He’s always got good ideas. They have very good respect for him and that’s very important for the police department.”