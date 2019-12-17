Martinsburg Women’s March urges politicians to support Impeachment vote

Martinsburg, W.Va. (WDVM) – Women’s March in the Eastern Panhandle took on the streets of Martinsburg to urge house politicians to back the impeachment vote.

As part of the nationwide “Impeach & Remove” event, the march kicked off at 5:30 p.m. at downtown Martinsburg. Protesters held signs along the intersection of Kings Street and Queens Street to chant for the support from drivers.

Susan pipes, member of the Woman’s March of Eastern Panhandle who organized this event said, “We do need to move forward……Moving forward as a country……We need to stand firm…..We need to impeach this president, we cannot support someone that has committed treason and high crime against our constitution against America.”

The impeachment vote in the house will take place this Wednesday, December 18th.