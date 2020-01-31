Martinsburg woman charged with child neglect

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Martinsburg woman has been charged with child neglect after three children were found home alone.

Lacey Meikle-John, 31, is facing seven counts of child neglect. According to court documents, a maintenance man found the children in a home on Centre Street and filed a complaint. The man told police a small child had answered the door and said her mother and father weren’t home. Investigators say when they entered the home they allegedly found broken glass, rotten food all over the home, and even a Crockpot full of vomit in a closet. Right now the children are in custody of protective services. Meikle-John is being held on $14,000 bond.