Martinsburg VAMC opens up vaccine eligibility to veterans aged 55+

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center expanded their vaccine eligibility on Monday. The Veterans Affairs hospital dropped their age requirement for a coronavirus vaccine down from 65 to 55.

This change comes after administrators of the VAMC noticed a drop in registrations for vaccines from the 65 and older population, whereas before appointments would be booked full. While the 65+ veteran population is still welcome to get a vaccine whenever they please, officials saw this as a signal to once again move through the phases.

“One thing I do not want to do is sit on top of vaccines because I’m looking for, you know, a couple of holdouts out there over 65 who haven’t yet been vaccinated,” said Dr. Michael Zapor, Martinsburg VAMC deputy chief of staff.

With the anticipated arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, administrators of the VAMC are unsure of when they will expand eligibility again, but hope it will be a quicker transition.

For more information about the vaccine please visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ or https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/categories-essential-workers.html