Martinsburg VA nurse wins DAISY Award

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Kristy Brown, a registered nurse assigned to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC), has been named the newest recipient of the DAISY Foundation Extraordinary Nurse Award.

Brown was nominated for the DAISY award by Vicky Russell, a licensed nurse and unit-based educator who works with her.

Brown helped Ms. Russell at a crucial period at the Martinsburg VAMC when staff was needed in multiple parts of the medical center to replace nursing roles due to a communitywide outbreak of COVID-19.

Brown gave cross-training to employees to ensure that they were prepared correctly and had access to the units being moved. Brown prioritized the Veteran’s needs by stepping in to help, regardless of how busy the ICU was.

“Her commitment to the Veterans and those who care for them is above reproach,” said Russell.

The DAISY Foundation award honors nurses who go above and above daily. The DAISY Foundation was founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in late 1999 at age 33 from complications caused by a little-known but common autoimmune disease.

Nurses’ care for Barnes while he was ill inspired this one-of-a-kind way of thanking them for making such a big role in the lives of their patients and their families. Through the funding of nursing research and evidence-based practice programs, this organization helps in the fight against immune system illnesses.

Nurses can be nominated for The DAISY Award by veterans, visitors, nurses, physicians, and staff members.