Martinsburg VA Medical Center receives designation for nursing care

Image courtesy of the U.S. of the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) has been honored with the Pathway to Excellence designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This center is the first VA facility in the country and the only health care organization in West Virginia to receive this designation.

To receive this designation, a facility’s practices, policies and culture must undergo a review. A release said that to the ANCC, this means the center is “committed to nurses and their contributions in the workplace.”

Kenneth W. Allensworth, FACHE, Medical Center Director, said in a release, “This prestigious re-designation acknowledges the world class nursing care and practice that Team Martinsburg provides to our honored Veterans.”

You can learn more about nursing careers at Martinsburg VAMC online at USAJOBS.