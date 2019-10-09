Martinsburg VA Medical Center hosts first Simulation-learn Lab

"Our staff can practice on them for the real-life event."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — People normally see mannequins in shopping malls to advertise clothing. However, Martinsburg’s Veteran Affairs Medical Center is using mannequins to save future lives.

The VA Medical Center hosted its very first Simulation-learn Lab to show how they alter mannequins to teach staff, students and veterans. The mannequins can show signs of lung failure, strokes, seizures and many more symptoms, but most importantly they can be practiced on to better prepare staff for future, real life events.

“We can use him to do training on low volume, high risk situations or procedures.” said Nursing Clinical Director Acute Care Lynne Hess. “It’s a great refresher for the staff too.”

The VA Medical Center plans on hosting more simulation open houses in the future.

