Martinsburg VA Medical Center hosts annual suicide prevention walk

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center hosted its annual suicide prevention walk.

Veterans, friends and family walked the campus to help spread awareness. officials say protecting veterans, in particular, is a main priority for the medical center and that the purpose of the event is to foster hope and positive interaction as a team. They want anyone with suicidal thoughts to know they aren’t alone. Coordinators say they want the community to be able to play a role in saving someone’s life.

“First thing we hear when someone takes their life is we didn’t know, or everyone is taken by surprise but the truth is that there are signs and symptoms that if people are educated and are aware of these symptoms they can see them in loved ones and community members,” Jill Finkle said, the suicide prevention coordinator. Officials say they strive to bring suicide awareness all year round.