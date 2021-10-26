Martinsburg VA Medical Center celebrates 75 years

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center is celebrating 75 years.

The VA Medical Center admitted its first patient in November of 1946. The facility was originally the Newton D. Baker Army General Hospital which first started admitting WWII veterans and detaining German Prisoners of War in 1944.

“The then Veterans Administration reopened the facility as one of the new veteran’s hospitals many many of the hospitals that are in the Veterans Administration then and now Veterans Health Administration as these army hospitals were going away,” said Terry Stotler, chief of voluntary services at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.

The center was more than a facility that offered medical care to veterans. It also used to be a place for family housing — that closed in 1971.

The Martinsburg VA Medical Center has since grown about 2,200 employees. Staying true to its mission statement through the years to care for veterans.

“We’re never going to run out of veterans we’re never going to run out of people that have lived through conflict and need care,” Stotler said.