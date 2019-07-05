Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission wants your leftovers donated

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Putting food on the table can be challenging, but one rescue mission in the Eastern Panhandle is determined to help with a new campaign this summer.

“A lot of the times, you go put food in the refrigerator and you go, I don’t have any room,”said Mission Supervisor, Patrick Lewis.

With summer still in full swing, the Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission is asking for leftovers from cookouts, weddings and picnics.

“We came up with this kind of campaign because of the fact that summer time is our down time,” said Lewis. “A lot of the people forget about us during the summer time.”

Lewis knows all too well the struggles of getting a warm meal: “When I got here, I wasn’t really sure what to expect to be honest with you. Because nobody expects to be in that.”

He was a former resident at the rescue mission, which currently houses 54 out of their 85 men facility.

The Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission provides job training to help residents get back on their feet among serving families in need.

Derek Staubs, head of the kitchen, moved back home to Martinsburg from New Jersey after he says, his wife’s passing. These days, he enjoys helping others any way he can from the place that helped him.

“We would some days have a tough time filling a menu, but the community has been great,” he said.

The 100% donation run, Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission, in half the year already, served just over 25,000 meals.

“Getting to know the folks around here, it has been very rewarding. fulfilling,” said Staubs.

If you’d like to help, donations are accepted at the Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission, located here: 608, West King Street, Martinsburg, West Virginia.