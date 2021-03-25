Martinsburg train station corridor projects slated to finish by end of summer

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The City of Martinsburg has entered the second phase of the train station improvement project.

Construction has already begun on the Martinsburg Train Station Corridor project that replaced the utilities surrounding the station.

The second phase of the project is a streetscape improvement project that will replace sidewalks, curbs, and the brick street that runs alongside the station. New decorative lights and banners will also be installed. The project will additionally involve a complete reconstruction of the train station parking lot

Mayor Harriet Johnson was thrilled to see the progress of the project.

“This project on Martin Street is slated to be done by the end of summer or by fall,” Mayor Johnson said. “And all of this will make martin street so much better for the Apollo theater, for the train station, actually, and for the roundhouse. It’ll be a new extension on to what we can do for the city.”

The project has been funded in part by a state transportation alternative grant and will cost around $2 million dollars in total. 80 percent of the project will be funded by WVDOT and the City of Martinsburg will fund the remaining 20 percent.