Martinsburg to celebrate its railroad heritage this weekend

Martinsburg’s iconic roundhouse will showcase the town’s rich history around the railroad during the Civil War at this weekend’s heritage festival.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Martinsburg is gearing up this weekend for a celebration of the town’s railroad heritage

The city has a very rich railroad heritage. So why not take a weekend to celebrate it? During the Civil War, in 1861, Union and Confederate troops clashed at the Martinsburg rail terminal over supplies at the former Baltimore and Ohio train hub.

A lot of civil war artillery will be on display at this weekend’s festival. Festival chair and Berkeley County Clerk Elaine Mauck says the public is invited for a concert performance at the festival.

“During the Civil War, this was more or less of a hub,” said Mauck. “Harpers Ferry and Martinsburg, they were a central location for a lot of trains a hundred miles from Baltimore, and a lot of the artillery was here to be supplied further west.”

That led to a showdown between soldiers fighting for the North and those fighting for the South.

“The Union troops could use the artillery for supplies and the Confederacy wanted that stopped,” said Mauck.

Along with showcasing ammunition from the era, there will be guest speakers for the weekend event, sponsored by State Farm Insurance and the West Virginia Fairs and Festival Commission.

The festival will be open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the iconic roundhouse at Martinsburg’s railroad station downtown.