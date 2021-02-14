Martinsburg teen creates scholarship foundation with handmade jewelry business

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — Most 16-year-olds are usually focused on getting their driver’s license. But one special Martinsburg teen has her sights set on helping others.

16-year-old Kati Hatfield is not your average teenager. During her free time, you can find her busy at work with pliers and a soldering iron making jewelry for a very special cause.

Kati created a scholarship foundation called “Future is Yours – West Virginia Child” in May of 2020. The scholarship fund allows a foster care kid or an adoptee or a ward of the state to go to college or trade school. Kati was adopted when she was 11 months old from China and explained that she wanted to give other students like her the same opportunity to go to college.

The scholarship is not limited to students in just Berkeley County alone. Kati was beaming from ear to ear when she explained her scholarship fund is available to students in all 55 counties in West Virginia.

“Something else that I find really rewarding was being able to get this scholarship approved in all 55 counties in West Virginia which was incredible so now it’s available to every child in the state,” Kati stated.

Kati’s scholarship foundation has also taught her a lot about what it means to be a small business owner. She places her creations which range from earrings to necklaces to bangles and leather bracelets in small drawstring bags with one of her business cards.

“I think the most rewarding part of all this is not only learning how a small business works and learning how to organize,” Kati explained. “And learning how to keep up with everything like orders and people canceling orders and people buying new things and the holidays.”

Although Kati plans to go off to college in a few years, she hopes to continue helping students all over West Virginia. She explained that one of her long-term goals is to make the scholarship self-sustaining.

“We were able to do that in December 2020 when we paired up with the Washington County Community Foundation that allowed us to make the scholarship a real thing,” Kati stated excitedly.

Kati will also be able to send two 2021 high school graduates to college or trade school.

For more information about the “Future is Yours – West Virginia Child” scholarship foundation, please visit the Community Foundation of Washington County website.