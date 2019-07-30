Martinsburg shuts down previously identified drug house

According to MPD, this location was previously recognized as "Drug House."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg Police Department continues to enforce its drug ordinance by shutting down drug house on Fountainhead Lane.

According to MPD, this location was previously recognized as “Drug House.” On July 15th, officers were called to the scene for a crack cocaine manufacturing and selling operation. Corporal Neely monitored the location and on July 23rd, Neely, along with MPD Sergeants Adam Albaugh and Andrew Garcia, conducted a follow-up investigation after receiving new citizen complaints coming out of the same apartment.

Police noted that officers were met by Danny Lee Bagent, the tenant who was previously arrested last month. Law enforcement reported that Bagent was expected to be evicted well before this time. This landlord is already in violation for 30 days and counting.

“Willful failure to comply with our City’s ordinances is totally unacceptable,” said Chief Maury Richards.

The landlord, Dennis Grove, violated the Drug Ordinance and ordered to eliminate the issue.

According to police, the amount of the fines can range between $100 and $1,000 per offense and each day a violation continues is considered to be a separate and distinct offense.

On June 10th, 122 S. Raleigh Street, Apartment B was in Drug House Ordinance violation. Corporal Neely, Patrolman Crawford, and assisting MPD officers had executed a search warrant during which they recovered approximately $8,000 in illegal drugs, digital scales, and drug packaging materials.