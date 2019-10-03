Martinsburg set to open an Escape Room and a Nanobrewery

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — New attractions are in the future for the city of Martinsburg.

West Virginia zoning officials say they have approved exceptions for a nano brewery and an escape room. The escape room will be put on South Queen Street, and the brewery will be on East Moler Avenue. Planning and zoning officials say they are excited to bring in new development and are always open to new ideas. They also say one of their priorities is helping the city grow.

“We’re trying to bring in as much business as we can, and be open to new ideas, and some of the other new things we are working on is zoning ordinances and part of that is to encourage new development and new growth within downtown especially,” Dana Keith said, the city planner for Martinsburg. Keith says she expects both of these projects to be done by spring of 2020.