Martinsburg senior citizen calls for tax reform for those on fixed incomes

Peter Miller of Martinsburg says the tax structure in the Berkeley County seat is unfair to seniors on fixed incomes like he is.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Martinsburg senior citizen is leading what he hopes will be a crusade for tax reform in the Berkeley County seat.

Peter Miller says the city’s tax structure is discriminatory against senior citizens on fixed incomes. He wants them to be exempt from fire service and garbage collection fees, especially since the county is paying closing costs for new residents buying homes — even in upper-income neighborhoods — in West Virginia’s fastest-growing county. Miller wants lawmakers in the state capital to share his concern.

“I’d like to see the city reinstate that exemption and make it retroactive if necessary,” he said.

Miller is hopeful the West Virginia legislature will address the issue when it convenes in January.