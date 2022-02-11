Martinsburg putting pieces in place to move forward, build for the future

Martinsburg Mayor Kevin Knowles says he and city council are moving forward with revitalization plans for the city.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A busy agenda for the Martinsburg City Council as the week wound to a close.

To meet the growing demand for city services, Mayor Kevin Knowles says the city hall will undergo a two-year renovation. The police department has already relocated from space in city hall to its own headquarters building.

Mayor Knowles says the private investment in the Interwoven Mills complex, for residential and retail space in the heart of town, is moving along smoothly. It’s a project he sees as bringing new life to downtown Martinsburg.

“Martinsburg’s moving forward,” said Mayor Knowles. “We have The Monument Group coming in, doing the project up here on King Street. That’s going to be doing the old Interwoven Mills — that’s moving forward. The closing is going in as we’re speaking this month, so you’re going to start seeing a lot of action coming in here on King Street.”

Mayor Knowles said the City of Martinsburg is planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a big way this year. Since the holiday falls during the week on the 2022 calendar, the festivities are set for Saturday, March 19.