Martinsburg Police investigating gunfire exchange on W. King St.

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg Police Department is investigating an apparent exchange of gunfire between two parties near West King Street and Porter Avenue in Martinsburg which occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., Martinsburg Police officers responded to the area of the incident for a report of gunshots being fired. Police were on the scene within three minutes of receiving the call. They were advised by the caller reporting the incident that one of the individuals involved had fled the area and entered a residence on the 600-block of W. King Street. Officers were then able to make contact with the suspect, Wesley Cribb, who told police he was involved in a verbal altercation with three Black male individuals that began near the 7/11 on Winchester Avenue.

Cribb told officers when he arrived at his home, the three men got out of a gray-colored sedan and began shouting at him. He explained to officers that one of the men fired a gun at him and then he ran into the alleyway next to his residence.

Police were able to obtain video footage from the area which showed a grey Hyundai Elantra stop near Cribb’s residence. The video also showed the three men exit the vehicle and begin shouting at Cribb who then pointed a handgun with an extended magazine in the direction of the grey sedan. A gunshot can be heard on the video footage, and then Cribb is seen running into the alley next to his residence and the other three individuals flee the area.

Officers were able to locate a spent 9 mm bullet casing from in front of Cribb’s residence on W. King Street and other live 9 mm rounds near the intersection of W. King St. and Porter Ave. where the grey sedan was parked.

After executing a search warrant on Cribb’s home, officers located a 9 mm handgun with two magazines, one of which was an extended magazine. Cribb was then arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The second charge stems from a prior felony assault and battery conviction which occurred in South Carolina in 2012.

While in custody, Cribb told police he not only pointed the firearm in the direction of the other suspects but also fired a shot. However, he could not determine where the round went.

No one was injured in this incident; however, the Martinsburg Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident, especially the three individuals in the grey Hyundai Elantra, to please contact their department at (304) 264-2100.