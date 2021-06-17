Martinsburg Police investigating early-morning breaking and entering incident

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg Police Department is investigating an early-morning breaking and entering that happened in Downtown Martinsburg on Tuesday.

MPD released surveillance footage from the Queen Street Gallery on N. Queen Street that shows two suspects breaking the glass out of the front door of the business downtown. Martinsburg Police Chief George Swartwood believes the two suspects were targeting a locked area that held firearms and other collectibles. Chief Swartwood told WDVM when the suspects were unable to get past the security system, they left the building.

Two suspects shown on surveillance footage from the Queen Street Gallery in Downtown Martinsburg

Police say the suspects are both younger males who were wearing hoodie sweatshirts during the incident.

One was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a light-colored Nike symbol on the front and the second suspect had a dark-colored hoodie with camouflage sleeves.

Anyone with any information about these suspects or who could identify them is urged to contact the Martinsburg Police Department at (304) 264-2100 or call the Berkeley County Crime Solvers at (304) 267-4999.