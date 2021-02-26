Martinsburg police investigating after multiple shots fired, man injured near MLK Park

(MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Martinsburg Police say an 18-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after was shot Thursday night near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 10 p.m. near MLK Park in the area of Tuskegee Avenue and W. Martin Street. Police say during their response, medics were also dispatched to Franklin Manor Apartments, up the street from the park, for the victim.

The 18-year-old was transported to Berkeley Medical Center, where he told police he heard shots fired and realized he had been struck, police said.

Police say witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired, and officers collected evidence during their investigation.

Police say this is an active, ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information in regards to this shooting is asked to contact the MPD at 304-264-2100 or call the Berkeley County Crime Solvers at 304-267-4999.