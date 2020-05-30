Martinsburg Police investigate shooting overnight

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds Friday night.

MPD says officers responded to a shots fired call on Friday night around 10 p.m. on S Raleigh Street.

Authorities found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police released this description of two suspects:

  • Older black male with a bald head, clean shaven, about 6′ 2″
  • Older white male with a beard, about 5′ 5″

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Martinsburg Police.

