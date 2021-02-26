Martinsburg Police investigate a shooting involving teenage boy

West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A teenage boy was shot in Martinsburg on Thursday around 10 p.m. in the area of MLK Park.

Martinsburg Police Department was called to the park in the area of Tuskegee Ave. and W. Martin St. for a report of shots fired. Martinsburg Fire Department medics were called to Franklin Manor Apartments to treat the 18-year-old, who was taken to Berkeley Medical Center with a single gunshot wound. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident was isolated and that the public is not in danger. The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact Martinsburg Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

