Martinsburg Police Department to move into a new building

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg Police Department is moving to a new station at the beginning of October.

The department will be moving from 232 North Queen St. to the brand new Martinsburg Police Department and Municipal Court building located at 125 West Race St.

Operations from their new building are scheduled to begin on Monday, October 5th. The Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, October 2nd, and Monday, October 5th. The Municipal Court will reopen on Tuesday, October 6th.

Chief George Swartwood ensured that the move would not interfere with or limit the response of the officers and is looking forward to the updated building.

“What this building does for us is that it will increase police morale, it will increase the efficiency of our police department and our officers, and it further enhances our commitment to community relationships for all persons in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and to carry that on into the future.”

While the building is not yet open to the public, Chief Swartwood recommended viewing the building after dark as a part of the exterior will be lit up with blue lights to support their department.