Martinsburg Police Department starts fall recruitment and preps to open new facility

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg Police Department’s fall recruitment campaign is in high gear.

The department is looking forward to the start of 2020 with construction of a brand new police facility coming to an end and onboarding new officers. Chief Maury Richards says its a very exciting time for the department.

“We’ve had such an outpouring of interest in our department and we’re looking for people who want to serve their community people who are excited and people who want to make a difference,” Chief Richards said.

Department officials say they offer a completive salary starting around $42,000. New recruits will receive things like paid equipment, take home patrol cars and more. Officials say, right now they have four open positions.

“We’re looking for the very best, we’re selective I’ll be honest with you, we want the best because we are the best, but we’re urging people to step up and take that challenge,” Chief Richards said.

Deputy Chief George Swartwood says the new 33,000 square foot facility will be done close to end of this year. It will accommodate new and future employees. It will also host a municipal court as well.

“One of the signature services and stand out features is the blue light that will be standing here where this area is right here, it allows people to know that the Martinsburg police department is open, vigil and open to greet their community,” Deputy Chief Swartwood said. Chief Richards says the next test will be on November 9, and candidates must apply before October 31.