Martinsburg Police Department receives donation for their canine team

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg Police Department received a donation from Little Cesar’s on Foxcroft Avenue for a new tool for their police K-9, Baf.

The department now has a GPS collar to help make sure Baf can be found if he gets away from his handler.

The collar is a Pathfinder TRX GPS tracking and mapping collar. It was donated by the Little’s on Cesar’s on Foxcroft Avenue in Martinsburg who was able to buy the collar through donations collected by Little Cesar’s restaurants. The collar was presented by manager Tracy Moser to MPD Officer Aaron Miller, Chief Swartwood and Baf.