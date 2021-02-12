Martinsburg Police Department looking for new recruits

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg Police Department is looking to recruit new police officers.

The Chief of Police would like for members who want to serve and protect their community to apply to be on the force. In order to become an officer, you must apply before February 24th to be eligible for the police officer test on March 6th.

Chief George Swartwood, Martinsburg Police Department: “Come join our team. If you’re looking for a rewarding career in law enforcement with a cutting edge department that is moving forward in a state of the art building and the best equipment and benefits available, come see us and come join our team, please. We are looking for the best men and women that want to make a difference in their community.”

For more information please head to the Martinsburg Police Department website.