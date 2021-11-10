Martinsburg Police Department introduces new K-9, Ryker

The Martinsburg Police Department is excited to welcome their third K-9 to the police force. Patrolman Dalton Condo and Ryker just graduated from training last week and they’re excited to get out into the community.

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg Police Department is excited to welcome their third K-9 to the police force. Patrolman Dalton Condo and Ryker just graduated from training last week and they’re excited to get out into the community.

Ryker is a German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix and trained with Patrolman Condo at Shallow Creek Kennel up in Pennsylvania over the last 6 weeks. Ptl. Condo joined the Martinsburg Police Department about three years ago and has also served on the Special Response Team. He couldn’t hide his pride or excitement when he explained that working with the K-9 unit has been his dream since he started with the department. Ptl. Condo also stressed he is incredibly grateful that Chief George Swartwood selected him for this position.

Ptl. Condo and Ryker. Photo courtesy of the Martinsburg Police Department

“It was my main goal when I started here. It was what I wanted to do, what I planned to do,” Ptl. Condo explained. “We’re going to get a lot of good things done in the community with these K-9’s.”

Ryker was purchased by the department without the assistance of tax dollars. Chief George Swartwood explained Martinsburg City Council approved the $15,000 purchase of Ryker because the department used drug forfeiture and seizure money.

“How ironic that the dog, one of our best tools in this opioid fight, was bought with drug dealer money that was seized after arrest and seizures,” Chief Swartwood said.

Ryker and Ptl. Condo will join Atlas, Baf, and their handlers in the K-9 unit, making this the first time in over 10 years that a K-9 will be assigned to each patrol shift. The three K-9’s will rotate on the three shifts, morning, dayside, and overnight, with their handlers to provide a 24/7 resource to officers and the community.

“K-9 Ryker really helps us as the K-9 unit and on patrol as he cuts down manpower,” Ptl. Condo explained. “For example, he can search buildings. He’s really good with finding odors, in narcotics detection, tracking, he can pretty much see things that we can’t as humans, and he can detect those with his nose.”

Ryker is headed out on his first patrol shift starting this week, and Chief Swartwood says he can’t wait to bring Ryker into schools to meet and greet everybody as well as have him out protecting and serving the city of Martinsburg just as his other officers do.