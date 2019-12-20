Martinsburg Police Department hosts annual award ceremony

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg Police Department hosted their annual awards and recognition ceremony Thursday. Department officials say they put this event on because it’s important to recognize their officers’ hard work.

The fourth annual awards and recognition ceremony shed light on the officers that work hard to keep the city safe. Many different types of awards were handed out, including Officer of the Year.

“We have many different awards, we have Department Commendation, we have Special Police Community Partnership awards and of course we have an Officer Of The Year award this year, and we will be awarding three officers,” Chief Maury Richards said.

Richards says this event also recognizes community members and other city officials. He says he feels its important to recognize the often dangerous work that his officers do every day.

“A lot of people say it’s a thankless job, we don’t get a thank you a whole lot so this is the departments way of saying thank you for the job that we do,” Patrolman Paul Lehman says.

“I think it’s great that the department recognizes the officers for the hard work that they do the hard work that we do as a unit and individually gives us momentum to keep going and doing what we are doing,” Patrolman Roderick Halloway said. Department officials say they look forward to the completion of their new building in 2020.