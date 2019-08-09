Martinsburg Police Department holds graduation for their Junior Police Academy Program

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg Police Department finished their last session of the Junior Police Academy program.

Family and friends filled the orchard view intermediate elementary school for the second junior police academy graduation. This was the first program of its kind for the Martinsburg Police Department but was split into two sessions.



“Our first class we had 23 students, this class we had 17 students so 40 total, they worked hard this week and the previous class did also, we are very happy with the way it turned out,” Corporal Jared Luciano said.

Students walked up one by one to get their awards and graduation certificates. They shook hands with officers who took the time to teach them core values like honesty, integrity and respect.

“It was basically us giving our time to the community in a way that we could to help the youth,” Officer Roderick Holloway said. Parents were filled with pride watching and hearing what their children have accomplished in the program. Graduates say it has helped them think about the future and what they want to pursue when they grow up.

“I really want go in the air force, like I just decided that now because of this camp its really fun,” Kara Balo said a ten-year-old graduate. Officials say they are already planning next year’s camp.