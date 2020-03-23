Martinsburg police chief to resign in May

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Chief of the Martinsburg Police Department is resigning on May 31, 2020.

The police department made the announcement regarding Chief Maury Richards’ decision on Monday shortly before 2 p.m. He was sworn into the position in 2015.

“The trust and confidence you demonstrated in selecting me and providing the opportunity to lead this magnificent organization has been the honor of a lifetime. Together, we have built the best police department in the State of West Virginia,” Richards said in his resignation letter.