Martinsburg police arrest one of two breaking & entering suspects

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — Martinsburg police have arrested one of two suspects involved with a breaking and entering incident on June 15. The pair were caught on surveillance video smashing the glass door of the Queen Street Gallery located at 213 N. Queen St,

This footage helped an officer, Patrolman Nashon Cook, identify one of the men, now known to be Floyd Sears III. At this time, police have refused to specify which of these two men in the video is Sears.

Two warrants were issued for Sears’s arrest for breaking and entering as well as conspiracy. Sears turned himself in to the MPD on Wednesday, but the second suspect remains at large.

Chief George Swartwood congratulated Cook for his work and released a statement saying, “The investigative skills and intuitiveness exhibited by [Ptlm.] Nashon Cook can only be described as outstanding! … Ptlm. Nashon Cook in protecting our businesses and community. A job well done by all!”