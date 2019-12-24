Martinsburg on rebound on Christmas Eve after noxious chemical leak

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — After a predawn Monday chemical accident at the Berkeley County wastewater treatment plant led to residential evacuations, business closures and downtown traffic snarls, the city proved to be quite resilient by Christmas eve.

Residents were discharged from evacuation centers and shops reopened their doors bathed in a brisk holiday sunshine.

“It just took a lot of patience to get through this but everyone was understanding,” said Martinsburg realtor Greg Ahalt. “It wasn’t an easy thing to do but everyone was nice about it,”

Not that the start-of-the-week panic didn’t have its moments. One downtown resident told to evacuate got in their car only to be directed to a bus transporting them to Orchard View Intermediate School. And when told their household pets had to remain home, it triggered considerable anxiety.

But by Tuesday, residents and the business community were grateful to have survived the accident without any casualties. A Christmas church fair on the green across from the Berkeley County Courthouse downtown was buzzing and Queen Street stores were back at it without skipping the beat that put the start of the week on pause.

“Everything is back on stride,” said Ginny Spencer, a longtime employee of Patterson’s Pharmacy, a 93 year-old drug store and old-time fountain in the heart of downtown. “We closed yesterday and everyone will be in today before we close tomorrow for Christmas.”