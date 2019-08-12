Martinsburg medical center working to fill staff vacancies

According to the medical center, the hospital has welcomed over 60 new specialty and primary care physicians

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center recently hired three new pediatricians but staffing needs don’t end here.

According to the center’s president and CEO Anthony Zelenka, the staffing shortages across the nation stem from a decline in students pursuing a degree in the medical field.

“There are just not enough physicians graduating from our programs, residency programs, and fellowship programs and to simply state it, hospitals are not being reimbursed sufficiently to support the growing needs,” Zelenka said.

According to the medical center, the hospital has welcomed over 60 new specialty and primary care physicians in the 2018/2019 fiscal year.

Dr. Michael Ang-Rabanes, MD who started about five months ago said he saw the need for additional medical services and wanted to help.

“Knowing the Martinsburg was a growing in a flourishing place that required psychiatric services, it was pretty much a done deal for me,” Ang-Rabanes said.

The medical center’s newest psychiatrist received his teaching from WVU’s main campus and simply wants to pay it forward by working with the team.