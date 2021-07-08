Martinsburg Mayor Harriet Johnson passes away

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Members of the Martinsburg City Council were visibly distressed and saddened when they learned of Martinsburg Mayor Harriet Johnson’s passing during their meeting on Thursday.

“It is with profound sadness, the City of Martinsburg announces the death of Mayor Harriet Johnson. Mayor Johnson was extremely proud of being elected as the first female mayor in the City’s 243-year history,” a post from the Martinsburg City Hall Facebook page said.

A prayer led by Rev. Thomas Hartshorn left many council members in tears, and Tuesday’s meeting was canceled. All flags are being flown at half staff.

The City said in the Facebook post that she had served on the City Council as an at-large member for four years as well as served on the Main Street Martinsburg board, chaired the Martinsburg Housing Authority and volunteered at many other non-profits in the area. The post said that Johnson is survived by her husband, Tom.

Gayle and I join the city of Martinsburg and the entire state of WV in mourning the loss of Mayor Johnson. We send our thoughts and prayers to her family and friends as they navigate this incredible loss. She was a tremendous public servant and will be greatly missed. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) July 8, 2021

“Mayor Johnson promoted the city’s progress at every opportunity and was eager to celebrate the accomplishments of the community’s businesses, organizations and residents. The Mayor’s love for her hometown was always on display,” Berkeley County Council President Doug Copenhaver Jr. said in a release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.