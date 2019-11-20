Martinsburg Mayor decides not to seek a sixth term

Karos has served as mayor for the past 19 years

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDVM) — Mayor George Karos has decided not to run for a sixth term for the City of Martinsburg.

Karos released a statement saying: “After considerable thought I have made the decision not to seek a sixth term in the upcoming municipal election. Over the past 43 years, I have enjoyed being a public servant, 24 years as an At-Large Ward Councilperson and the past 19 years as Mayor,”.

One of Karos most successful projects was the construction of the $38 million Raleigh Street Extension that was dedicated on September 11th, 2013.

The election will take place on June 9th.